LAWRENCE — In one diary entry, April 16, a Lawrence girl with Cambodian roots worries for her parents' health — working long hours building hospital machines.
And it depresses the teen — her name is Amanda — how people in stores stare at her mother and father, suspecting they are infected by the coronavirus because they are Asian.
The Lawrence Community Diary and Remote Oral History projects, collected by the Lawrence History Center, chronicle the 2020 pandemic through individuals' words, photographs, art, documents and audio and videos.
In Zoom interviews, Phillips Academy students will talk about daily life to people in the mainstream and on the margins.
"We are documenting history in real time, that is why this digital platform is so great," said Spanish teacher Mark Cutler, who is oversseing the students.
The Lawrence Community Diary portion of the project is underway. It's open to anyone who wants to tell their story.
English and history teachers have enlisted participants, including a 17-year-old Lawrence High student, Veronica.
Here's a portion of her entry, a stream of consciousness musing on April 16:
"I haven't seen my friends or kept in touch with them. Some of us are panicking but we need to take it easy. I've been listening to music exercising cooking new food with my family spending time with my little sibling and my parents too. It's been good. I always distract myself from all the stress being quarantine in my house."
History Center director Susan Grabski and center reasearcher Amita Kiley feel compelled to document this critical historical moment for future generations.
"It's our job to record a time like this," Kiley said.
Nationwide, history-minded organizations and colleges are collecting individuals' experiences in these unprecedented times, forging a communal coronavirus archive.
The center has in its possession a fascinating diary from 1918 and 1920 by a young first-generation German immigrant, Helen Annie Benker.
Benker writes about her days, her activities, thoughts, delights and worries during a difficult time that included WW I and the 1918 flu pandemic.
Kiley says future generations will appreciate the diaries and videos from the 2020 pandemic, the same way that people now treasure Benker's diary.
The two eras are connected by hope and fear.
"People were scared then and they are scared now," Kiley said.
For more on the projects visit: lawrencehistorycenter.org.