SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man sent to state prison a year ago on rape and assault convictions has two more trials ahead of him.
Angel Mateo, 24, of 76 Phillips St., was sentenced in February 2020 to seven to nine years in state prison after he was convicted of statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a child, and assault and battery.
Mateo was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Salem Superior Court.
The charges at trial include crimes involving four female victims, including a 13-year-old girl. Two of them testified during the trial.
According to court records, Mateo still has two more trials ahead of him, both stemming from charges filed in 2017.
However, across the state, jury trials have not been held for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, noted Superior Court Judge Sal Tabit in court Wednesday.
Mateo's pending cases were discussed briefly in court Wednesday but trial dates were not set. The cases were continued until April 8.
Both cases are from 2017, including one where Mateo is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend, saying if she did not perform a sex act that he would post a sex video of her online and "ruin her image," according to police.
In that case, he is facing two counts of rape, two counts of extortion and two charges stemming from taking photographs of an unsuspecting nude person, according to court records.
Mateo, in the second pending case, is facing two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, attempt to commit a crime, two counts of assault and battery, and strangulation/suffocation, according to court papers.
During sentencing a year ago in superior court, Mateo was also ordered to be on probation for three years when he's released from prison. While on probation, he must submit to sex offender evaluation and treatment, wear a GPS monitor, stay away and have no contact with victims and witnesses, and also cannot have unsupervised contact with children younger than 16.
Mateo's seven-to-nine year sentence was offset by 1,201 days, just over three years, he served in jail while awaiting trial.
