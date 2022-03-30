BRADENTON, Fla. — Spring training has a special vibe you won’t find anywhere else.
The games are much more relaxed. The weather is usually perfect, and fans will often plan whole vacations around the opportunity to catch a game or two.
“Just the overall feel, going on the practice fields and collecting baseballs, it just feels way more free than going to an MLB game,” said Nick Lash, a Red Sox fan originally from Burlington who now attends Florida Gulf Coast University and who has been coming to spring training with his father Peter for years. “I feel like you can do a lot more things and you can interact with the players more. It’s just overall more fun.”
Nick and Peter, who both now live in Florida, used to catch a couple of games every year before the pandemic and lockout put the tradition on ice. Like many fans they watched and waited as the lockout stretched deeper into March, and when the game finally resumed they jumped at the first opportunity they could to get back out to the field.
Even if that required a lengthy drive up to Bradenton.
“This is the only day I had off from school,” said Peter, a teacher who now resides in Boca Raton. “There wasn’t one at JetBlue [Park] so I bought tickets to here thinking it was closer, but it was an hour and 40 minutes from where we live.”
The Lash family were among the many Red Sox fans who came out for Tuesday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, filling up the stands at LECOM Park to create the kind of scene you’d normally expect out of spring training.
You had fans clamoring for prospects Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas’ autographs, cheering infielder Ceddanne Rafaela’s late two-run home run and booing when the third-base coach held up Kevin Plawecki at third on what looked like a potential RBI single by Franchy Cordero in the fourth inning.
Home. Away. No matter. When the Red Sox come to town, the faithful in Florida aren’t far behind.
As good as it is to have baseball back, the lingering effects of the lockout are obvious if you know where to look. Tuesday’s announced attendance of 4,193 wasn’t anywhere close to capacity, and stadium workers said that because the lockout pushed the start of spring training so deep into March, a lot of fans who’d typically come out have opted to stay home.
“The crowds are a lot less and I think people have made arrangements for spring training, their whole life is around spring training vacation. Now with this lockout a lot of them just said ‘we’re not going to do it,’” said Jim Stickner, a longtime LECOM Park usher and a resident of nearby Palmetto. “There have been a lot of walk-ups this year. I know by face a lot of the season ticket holders and none of them are here.”
Whether that’s a one-year blip or an indicator of long-term decline remains to be seen, but after three long years of empty stands and locked doors, the return of spring baseball has truly been a welcome sight.
