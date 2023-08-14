METHUEN — Once school starts back up, many students will begin juggling a lot more on their plates: waking up early for the bus, classes, homework.
On top of these tasks, many are also adding club sports and other outside activities to already crammed schedules.
Extracurricular activities can provide learning opportunities and great outlets for children. But at its worst, club sports and late-night practices can have detrimental effects on students, including interfering with sleep, academics and their health.
“It all has impacts ... . There’s a lot to cram in from 3 o’clock on,” said David Rainen, an Andover-based clinical psychologist. “As a professional, I would say that if you did the practice earlier that would be better for all parties involved.”
Children in adolescence require more sleep than anyone else. Young children require 10 to 12 hours, according to Rainen. Middle school-aged students require eight to 10 at minimum, but Rainen noted they often have more demands.
“We’re pushing that obviously when kids are getting home late from practices, eating dinner late at night,” he said. “It does make it more challenging for the body to calm down.”
Rainen said research has found that working out at night can also make it more difficult for people – of all ages – to fall asleep. While it’s important to workout in general, if night is the only time available, he said it’s still a balancing act.
Daily functioning is affected by people not reaching those minimum hours of sleep each night. Children receiving the suggested number of hours perform better academically and socially, Rainen said. He added that sleep can help mitigate ADHD symptoms or lack of sleep could present as ADHD symptoms in children.
Sports practices – both early morning and late at night – leading to lack of sleep can have longer-lasting effects on children, which could follow them into high school and beyond.
“Certainly a better sleep regiment is better,” Rainen said.
“A lot of school districts, especially here in Massachusetts, have worked hard to push the start of school time back to give kids more time to sleep. So to have practices later in the evening than is necessary in order to fit everything, now the kid’s getting less sleep. At that point you could have just left school at the time that it was.”
Some parents in Methuen are working hard to combat the negative effects activities may have.
“The timing of weekly practices does interfere with homework or dinner,” Jenn Steele said. “For example, my son may have soccer practice at 5 p.m., but doesn’t get home until 3:30 from school. He does homework and has a snack. At times, he will become stressed if his homework is not completed before practice, even though we give him the option of finishing when he gets home.”
Steele said her son’s soccer practice could potentially be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this year.
She explains to her children how practice will take place after school and how they “may feel tired and may need to do homework right away.” She added, however, that it’s always their choice to play.
Rainen said his children get off the bus around 4 p.m. each day and then have activities that last until about 6:30 p.m. They have dinner and then head to bed by 8 p.m.
“Thank goodness my kids don’t have homework right now. They’re young enough that they don’t,” he said. “Because if they did, I don’t know when we’d do it.”
Parents have a responsibility to be transparent about the commitment to sports and what the timing of practices and games may look like, Steele said. She admitted she has noticed that most of the time it is just the parents worrying for their children, but they end up having fun no matter what.
Parent Michelle Low said it’s important for children to do some sort of activity outside of school, whether it’s sports- or art-related.
“I find that those activities help them in the long run,” the mother of two said, adding that her children have a structured routine so they know that they must have all of their school-related work done prior to participating in an activity. “They need to learn to work together and communicate on different tasks.”
Joleen Knox said Methuen does not offer many “in-school” sports for children except on the high school level. To have their social and emotional needs, she said she believes children need to participate in activities.
“It has never been an issue because I had rules and routines in place and they follow them,” Knox said. “They have learned how to be part of a team, discipline, routine and how to work through issues.”
Steele does see the positive in her children playing sports, like making friends, learning responsibility and being healthy. But the timing is still an issue.
“I am concerned his time to unwind will become eliminated and he will need to get into bed sooner,” she said. “When they don’t have time to unwind their behavior changes and they become overwhelmed.”
Rainen did say that the socialization aspect of club sports and activities is beneficial to children, particularly following months – if not years – of more isolated activities due to the pandemic. For some children, sports fulfill that socializing need. For others, however, they may not jive well with the team nor have friends outside the organization they aren’t able to meet with regularly due to practice and game commitments.
There is no “right fit” for each child, making a personal decision and prioritizing what is important, Rainen said. If academics are a family’s focus, late night practices might not be the best solution. If sports are used for a healthy outlet or as a potential for a college or later life career, then priorities obviously shift.
“There are going to be different things to weigh and counterbalance…In actuality, kids are incredibly resilient,” he said. “Just because they can adapt to it, doesn’t mean it’s the best thing in the world.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.