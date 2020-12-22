LAWRENCE — The state has reached a $10 million settlement with a Lawrence-based home health care company that was accused of falsely billing Medicaid.
Attorney General Maura Healey announced the agreement "to resolve allegations that they falsely billed" Medicaid was reached with Maestro-Connections Health Systems LLC and CEO George Kiongera.
From January 2014 until August 2018, Maestro "knowingly submitted claims to MassHealth and MassHealth managed care entities for home health services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician," according to a statement released by Healey.
"Companies like Maestro that defraud MassHealth take vital resources away from the program and the people that need it most," Healey said.
She said since 2016 her office has recovered $40 million for MassHealth "by combatting fraud, waste, abuse in the home health industry."
"Our work continues to ensure health care dollars are spent appropriately," Healey said.
While based in Lawrence, Maestro also has locations in Auburn, Athol, Framingham, Taunton, Holyoke and Lynn, according to Healey's statement.
The outcome reached between Maestro and Healey's office "demonstrates the ongoing work between MassHealth and the Medical Fraud Division and MassHealth's program integrity efforts to prevent inappropriate payments," said Dan Tsai, the Medicaid assistant secretary and director.
False claim submissions to MassHealth "drains resources from legitimate patient care," said Phillip Coyne, special agent in charge of the Office of the Inspector General, in the Boston regional office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to Healey's office, Maestro was accused of billing the state for services for which it did not have valid, signed plans of care certifying those services were medically necessary, according to the statement.
In addition to the $10 million payment, Maestro, as part of the settlement, may not resume providing services to MassHealth members until it has hired an independent compliance monitor to oversee a three-year compliance program.
"That program will include updated policies and procedures, new training for staff, and yearly audits conducted by the monitor," according to Healey's statement.
Maestro and Kiongera reached another settlement agreement with the attorney general's office three years ago. Then, they agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution and penalties "after failing to pay overtime to more than 600 home health aides and failing to keep accurate payroll records," according to the statement from Healey's office.
