BOSTON — Shea Concrete Products Inc., which makes concrete products in Amesbury, has agreed to pay $57,500 — the majority of which will fund local water quality improvement projects — to settle allegations that it illegally discharged industrial stormwater into wetlands connected to the Merrimack River, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday.
The consent decree, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and pending court approval, settles allegations that Shea Concrete violated the Federal Clean Water Act when it "illegally discharged industrial stormwater from its facility into wetlands connected to the Merrimack River, without complying with its federal industrial stormwater discharge permit," according to a press release from Healey's office.
“Stormwater is the leading threat to our state’s waterways and wetlands, which are critical natural resources that provide flood control and habitats for our wildlife,” Healey said. “We’re pleased that this initiative is continuing to help clean up our state’s waterways.”
The federal Clean Water Act regulates stormwater pollution, which is recognized as a major threat to water quality in Massachusetts. Certain industrial facilities in Massachusetts like Shea Concrete must obtain specific authorization for stormwater discharges, properly monitor and control stormwater discharges, and comply with state water protection laws, Healey said.
In its complaint filed with the consent decree, the AG’s Office alleges that Shea violated its stormwater permit by failing to properly monitor and control its stormwater flowing from its facility at 87 Haverhill Road, both through Amesbury's municipal storm drain system and directly into wetlands connected to the Merrimack River. According to the complaint, "the stormwater discharges are likely to contain pollutants that can cause significant deterioration of aquatic ecosystems."
Under the terms of the consent decree, Shea Concrete Products Inc. is required to pay $32,500 to the city of Amesbury to fund a project that will reduce road salt discharges into Lake Attitash, a potential source of drinking water in the Merrimack River watershed. The settlement also requires the company to pay the state $25,000 to offset the costs of the AG’s enforcement efforts and for future monitoring of Shea Concrete's compliance with the consent decree.
The settlement with Shea Concrete is the 11th settlement by Healey's Environmental Protection Division under an initiative started in 2018 to combat pollution by enforcing the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act, along with applicable state environmental laws. These settlements have recovered more than $600,000 for local environmental improvement projects and civil penalties, according to the release.