AMESBURY — The retirement of the Amesbury High School Indian mascot requires an inventory of things that need to be replaced, more than $20,000 in fundraising, and about five years to complete the process.
The Amesbury Fighting Indian was unanimously retired in a vote of the School Committee on Monday night.
Recent school alumni Meisha Acevedo and Sam Cadwell proposed phasing out the mascot over a five-year period when they were both seniors in March.
Acevedo, now a freshman at Salem State University, said Tuesday she was very happy with the School Committee’s decision.
“It’s just so surreal that it was a unanimous vote considering how divided the town has been,” she said. “I expected it to go through. But I didn’t expect this to be unanimous.”
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she believes retiring the mascot will take about five years and should start with an item-by-item inventory of the things that need to be replaced.
“The simple things are the things that we order, moving forward. Anything we purchase – no Indian,” McAndrews said.
She said the athletic department is due to order new track uniforms. Although the Indian is not featured on the current uniforms, it will not be allowed in the future.
“Any new uniforms will use a block letter A for the time being,” McAndrews said.
McAndrews said a committee will be created to come up with ideas for new school identifiers.
“According to district policy, the public will have the ability to weigh into that discussion,” McAndrews said. “I really can’t see us taking that away from the community.”
Acevedo said removing the mascot from the high school gymnasium floor would be the biggest retirement expense, which she and Cadwell estimated last year would cost roughly $22,000.
“We need to get an estimate on what the cost would be to take that down to the wood and we also need to figure out if we’re going to put our next identifier in the middle of the floor,” McAndrews said. “Are we going to put just a big letter A there? We need to have all of that mapped out before we do any of the work.”
Acevedo and Cadwell also estimated the school department would need to spend about $2,500 to replace some school banners but not the historic markers from previous sports teams.
“I don’t see a problem with keeping them,” Acevedo said. “We’re not trying to erase history with this. We’re trying to correct our wrong.”
Acevedo added that paying the cost to retire the Indian could be done through fundraising.
“If they go with a five-year phaseout, that’s a lot of time to raise money,” she said.
McAndrews and Acevedo agreed it will most likely be the little things, such as Indian stickers on classroom doors, that would require the most work to find, remove and replace.
“We’ve gone through the big things but I really haven’t been able to go through this with a fine-tooth comb,” McAndrews said. “I really haven’t had a chance to think about every little nuance of everything at this time. This is going to be a process and we want to do it right.”
and make sure that we have dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s in this process.”
David Randall, a member of the Amesbury High Class of 1972, voiced his support for the Indian at the School Committee meeting Monday night.
“There’s not much you can say with a unanimous vote,” Randall said Tuesday. “I’m disappointed, but I guess I can understand it in today’s environment.”
He spoke of a carved seal in the high school lobby, which includes a Native American, as a costly item to replace.
“I don’t know much about construction but I would say that is a sizable item for renovation,” Randall said.
McAndrews said the marking in the lobby is the city seal.
“That is a historic representation of the community of Amesbury as opposed to a mascot for our schools,” McAndrews said. “So that will stay.”
But Mayor Kassandra Gove said the image is not the city seal.
City archivist Meghan Fahey agreed with Gove, adding that the image is specific to the high school. She said further study is needed to get to the bottom of the issue.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.