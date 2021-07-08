ANDOVER — The ALKU Foundation donated $20,000 to Lazarus House in Lawrence this year.
The Foundation supports at-risk youth through mentoring. Through yearly donations, the Foundation impacts the local community by aiding important programs, lending crucial support, and assisting mentoring initiatives, foundation officials said.
This donation benefits a community close to ALKU, with Lazarus House being located nearby in Lawrence. Lazarus House helps families and individuals living in poverty meet their basic survival needs and build their capacity for long-term stability. Lazarus House started in 1983 as a five-bed shelter with an all-volunteer staff and has grown today to assist more than 18,000 households annually.
The ALKU Foundation is proud to support the crucial work and services being done by the Lazarus House, officials said. With the summer months in full swing, the need for young people to have a consistent food source and safe space is more important than ever. The mission of mentoring is at the core of the ALKU Foundation’s goals and reflects the work and impact being done by Lazarus House.
To learn more about how you can support Lazarus House, visit https://lazarushouse.org.
Free concerts in Hampstead are July 13 and 14
HAMPSTEAD — The Neil Diamond Tribute and The Last Duo are the next two performers in Hampstead’s free Cable TV summer music series.
Michael Anthony challenges listeners to distinguish between him and the true musical artist when he takes the stage at Meetinghouse Park on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Anthony is considered the best Neil Diamond tribute act in Massachusetts.
Moo’s Ice Cream will be selling their home-made treats.
The Last Duo returns to Ordway Park on Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. The duo is an acoustic team that has been entertaining audiences for many years with selections by such artists as Hank Williams, Jim Croce and the Eagles.
Ordway Park is located at the intersection of Main Street (Route 121) and Depot Road. Police will assist with parking. Chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome. For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Free outdoor music series begins July 9
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series kicks off on Friday, July 9, with Abraxis, a Santana tribute band. Opening act is Peter, Paul and the Blues.
Performances in this summer series of free concerts run from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
The July 16 concert features Chase, Campbell and Friends, followed by Parker Wheeler and Friends on July 23; the Mike Fee band on July 30; Paul Prue and the Delta Kings on Aug. 6, and Bam and the Bedrockers on Aug. 13. Rain date is Aug. 20.
Summer reading challenge
ANDOVER — Memorial Hall Library is challenging Andover residents to read a quarter-million pages this summer. The Tails & Tales summer reading challenge is for anyone of any age.
Readers can sign up through the free mobile app Beanstack, which can be installed onto a desktop, tablet or smartphone. On the app, readers record how many pages they read to win virtual badges at various milestones.
The goal for children from preschool to Grade 5 is 1,000 pages. They will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.
Teens in Grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to read 1,000 pages and once they reach their goal, they will be eligible for a free book and the end of the summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.