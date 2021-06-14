LAWRENCE — The vaccination train is headed to the Immigrant City.
On June 19, a special train, dubbed the Vax Express, will stop at the Lawrence MBTA station on Union Street where, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., health care personnel will administer free COVID-19 vaccines.
The rolling vaccine clinic will also be making stops in other cities hit hard by the pandemic, as part of Gov. Charlie Baker's effort to get shots in the arms of people who live in communities with low vaccination rates.
“The Commonwealth continues to lead the nation in vaccinating our residents, and our goal remains getting every person who wants a vaccine a shot,” Baker said in a press release issued Friday afternoon. “As we get closer to our goal of vaccinating over 4 million residents, we are increasing targeted, community-based clinics to reach remaining populations.”
From June 16 to 20, the Vax Express will make stops at stations in Worcester, Lowell, Lawrence, Fitchburg, and in Boston in Mattapan, North Station and South Station.
Vaccinations will take place at these stations aboard the train, which will be staffed by Cataldo Ambulance employees.
The public can walk up without an appointment or book an appointment in advance. The Vax Express will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up. Additional information and appointment booking is available at cic-health.com/VaxExpress.
The vaccination program is being run by CIC Health, which also operates mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, the Reggie Lewis Center, and the Hynes Convention Center. Cataldo has partnered with CIC in the effort to vaccinate Massachusetts residents.
Keolis, the MBTA’s commuter rail operating partner, will provide train crews and other resources to operate the Vax Express.