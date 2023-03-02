METHUEN — There are times when the Methuen police need to go off road.
People may think of the city as primarily urban, but Methuen has plenty of swampy ground and wooded areas where officers need to provide medical assistance, search for missing persons and enforce the law.
That is why they will soon be adding a new Utility Terrain Vehicle to their fleet, replacing two older models that are getting harder to repair, and which the department plans to auction off.
“We wanted to maintain the ability to get to some of these hard-to-reach areas that are inaccessible to regular vehicles,” said Chief Scott McNamara. “There are those occasions where we need to get into these areas and have to investigate some issue or extract an injured person.”
The police also need to patrol areas where people operate dirt bikes, especially near Lowell and Howe streets, which are the subject of many complaints.
“Wherever you see the power lines in the wooded areas, those are heavily traveled,” McNamara said.
The City Council gave its approval on Jan. 17 for $28,993 to purchase a 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew Terrain Vehicle, which is currently being assembled at a dealership in New Hampshire.
As Deputy Chief Randy Haggar explained in a memo, a UTV is different from an ATV, or All Terrain Vehicle, which is more commonly associated with off-road driving. The latter has four wheels but is driven with handlebars like a motorcycle by one person in a saddle-type seat.
A UTV is also four-wheeled but has a steering wheel, foot pedals, and bench or bucket seats that can accommodate at least two officers.
“Had we purchased ATVs, we would have been required to purchase two as we never dispatch one officer off-road for safety reasons,” Haggar wrote.
The UTV will also be outfitted with a range of towing and carrying capabilities that would never be found on an ATV, and will also include fire extinguishers and first responder and search-and-rescue equipment. In addition, the UTV is equipped with a roll bar that makes it safer for officers to drive than an ATV.
“The vehicle will also be used for trail and park patrols, crowd control, event security and emergency incidents,” Haggar wrote. “We are expecting a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years with proper maintenance.”
