ANDOVER— Hanukkah starts on Sunday evening and Congregation Beth Israel kicked off its holiday season with a festive “Latkes and Vodkas” dinner event on Friday.
The menu featured poached salmon, pasta alla vodka, latkes, a variety of desserts and vodka cocktails.
Dinner was followed by a musical, sing-a-long Shabbat Chai, led by the congregation’s musicians, and a social hour.
Congregation Beth Israel hosts a dinner and Shabbat Chai once a month, but Friday’s event was a special Hanukkah kick-off celebration. The next events are scheduled for Jan. 24, Feb. 28, and March 20.