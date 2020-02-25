NORTH ANDOVER — Much has changed since Karen Robertson, who almost always has a smile on her face, first reported for work as a junior clerk at Town Hall in 1980.
Robertson was the secretary for the Board of Selectmen and the town manager for many years. She initially used an electric typewriter to report the minutes of selectmen's meetings. Misspellings were corrected with erasers and whiteout.
"We used carbon paper to make a copy," she said. All that pre-computer stuff is now long gone.
Furthermore, in the early 1980s, the selectmen took care of the day-to-day running of the town. North Andover had yet to hire its first town manager.
The picture of Robertson that emerges from talking to colleagues and friends is that of a quiet and unassuming woman who nevertheless was a strong presence in the Town Hall.
Veteran Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile said Robertson has served the town "with commendable qualities of loyalty, devotion and love of town. She started as a young mom in her early 20s working as a confidential secretary to the town administrator. There were no town managers and dozens of selectmen and a few women who served as selectmen."
Smedile noted the Town Hall did not have the computers, fax machines and "fancy phone systems" of today.
"She bridged a simpler time to present day with grace and professionalism. We thank her for her service and wish her the very best," Smedile said.
Former Selectman Donald Stewart was among the 60 or so people who attended Robertson's retirement party at Jaime's Restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
"I've known her since 1991," said Stewart, who was elected to the first of his seven terms as a selectman that year.
"She was always there for you," he recalled. "Always so helpful."
Jeffrey Coco, North Andover's emergency management director, was also at the party, which was organized by Robertson's daughter, Heather Rochette.
Coco recalled how Robertson helped him in a meeting with federal officials after the Mother's Day flood of 2006. After having spent endless hours coordinating local relief efforts, he had to face these VIPs from the federal government.
He needed backup so he reached out to Mark Rees, the town manager at that time.
"I'm sending Karen down," Rees assured him. With no preparation, according to Coco, Robertson mastered all the various technical issues involved and gave the feds the full story about North Andover's flooding problems.
"I was impressed," Coco said. "She asked all the appropriate questions."
Coco described her as an "unsung hero," someone who "flew under the radar."
"Karen was always the rock," her husband James Robertson said. He noted she preferred to work "behind the scenes," making sure the wheels of town government worked efficiently but spurning the limelight.
Karen Robertson, who was Karen Smith before she married her husband, is a lifelong North Andover resident. She graduated from North Andover High School in 1975.
The "love of North Andover" is what kept her working at Town Hall for so long – 39 years, seven months to be precise – Robertson said.
"I just loved working at Town Hall," she said. "It was very rewarding."
The time has come, however, for her to travel, do volunteer work and spend more time with her family, she said. She has two granddaughters, Delia, 9, and Logan, 6, who are Heather's children.
Logan, who accompanied her mother at Jaime's, said she is happy that she will be seeing more of Grammy. Robertson's sons, Justin and Ryan, were also there.
Robertson said she and her husband, now retired after working many years in the computer industry, are looking forward to traveling. They hope to visit Africa, Australia and New Zealand among other destinations.
The party at Jaime's was only the second sendoff for Robertson. Earlier that day, now-former colleagues bade her farewell at Town Hall. Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, Board of Selectmen Chairman Richard Vaillancourt, police Chief Charles Gray and fire Chief William McCarthy were among those who attended.