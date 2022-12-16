NORTH ANDOVER — Although $6.7 million in new growth is expected for fiscal year 2023, the following fiscal year is currently projected at only $1.4 million.
The vast reduction is caused by supply chain issues that have delayed the Amazon construction project in town, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
During the Dec. 14 tri-board meeting — involving the Select Board, School Committee and Finance Committee — Murphy-Rodrigues said new growth is also attributed to the AvalonBay apartment complex, the retail stores at Signature Commons and additional housing constructed by MINCO Development.
She said the town currently has $12.9 million in free cash, $5.6 million in the stabilization fund and $5.4 million in other post-employment benefits.
Murphy-Rodrigues also said the tax levy has been the town’s primary source of revenue with $96 million expected in FY24. Other income projections include $11.2 million in local receipts and $13.6 million in state aid. Looking ahead to FY28, the town’s revenue is expected to climb to $139.3 million.
Regarding expenses, Murphy-Rodrigues said a total of $120.9 million is predicted for FY24. Within that figure, $60.3 million will likely be needed to fund the School Department.
Other sizable expenditures include $13.3 million for public safety and $12.9 million for group health insurance. By FY28, total expenses are forecasted to top out at $145 million.
Speaking about the town’s long-range Capital Improvement Plan, Murphy-Rodrigues said 45 projects, totaling $145.2 million, are expected over the next five years. Twenty-five of those projects, totaling $28.9 million, are slated for FY23.
The town manager emphasized that no money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to fund routine capital requests.
She called attention to Kittredge Elementary School, which pending state approval, could undergo new construction in FY25, and North Andover Middle School, slated for renovations in FY24.
The middle school project will include improvements to the cafeteria, gymnasium and library, upgrading the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems as well as adding up to 15 new classrooms.
