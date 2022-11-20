METHUEN — After arriving at Nevins Farm 11 months ago, Merlin, an American Paint horse, is still waiting to be adopted.
Merlin, who will be 34 years old next month, was rescued in December 2021 from a property on Martha’s Vineyard by MSPCA Law Enforcement Officer Melanie Journet.
At the time, he had extensive dental problems and was suffering from malnutrition.
“When Merlin came to us, he weighed just 850 pounds, which may sound like a lot but it’s very underweight for a horse of his size,” said Rachel Diersen, equine and farm animal supervisor at Nevins Farm. “The issues with his mouth were so bad that he couldn’t even eat solid food, so we had to put him on a special diet.”
Despite the challenges, Merlin has made a full recovery.
“Now, Merlin is close to 1,100 pounds and so much healthier,” said Diersen. “He’s really made remarkable strides over the past 11 months.”
Because he is older, Merlin’s ideal home would be with another horse or with other farm animals. As a result of missing teeth, he requires a special diet such as soaked alfalfa cubes, which are one of his favorite treats.
“Merlin will be the oldest horse we’ve placed in recent memory and he’s very special,” said Diersen. “We’re highly motivated to rehome him now that we have custody, because he’s responded so well to treatment and has such a wonderful personality and we’re hoping to enlist the help of the public to find this older gentleman an awesome retirement home. We’re looking for adopters who understand how to care for senior horses and the extra management they require. His days of enjoying rides with humans may be over, but he will still be a great companion in the right home.”
According to the MSPCA, Merlin’s former owner Laura Bernard-Maciel was charged with felony animal cruelty. She was also ordered by the court to “post a bond to pay for the costs of [Merlin’s] care for the duration of the case.”
However, Bernard-Maciel never made any payments and the MSPCA assumed full custody of Merlin on Nov. 7.
Anyone interested in adopting Merlin is encouraged to fill out an online adoption inquiry at https://www.mspca.org/pets/a408962/.
