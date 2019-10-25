METHUEN — Ray DiFiore, most known for decades of tending to public works needs in Methuen and Lawrence, is being honored with a top award from American Training for his volunteerism.
The organization caters to people with special needs through individualized support services, in-home supports, residential homes and more.
DiFiore, 76, has become largely involved during retirement over the last five years. He uses his experience in maintenance and site work to assure all American Training facilities function properly and look welcoming.
American Training’s mission is dear to DiFiore.
“We have a son who is special needs,” he said of his 44-year-old.
“He’s high functioning, but he’s in a program similar to this one and it makes all the difference in his life,” he said “They bring him three days a week to a job at the Y and he’s able to socialize.”
American Training CEO Tom Connors said he’s looking forward to celebrating DiFiore at an annual gala Friday, to be attended by family, friends, colleagues and members of the public.
“Our mission is to bring out the best in everyone we touch, because we believe every life matters,” Connors said. “That’s something that every one of the colleagues who work here takes to heart. And Ray honestly believes in it.”
DiFiore, with this award tacked onto an already long list of community achievement, says he is humbled.
His leadership in Methuen and Lawrence included upgrading underground city water systems, building a new storage tank and hot topping many roads.
Before all of that, DiFiore joined the Air Force in 1961, proudly serving his country as Airman 1st Class of the 509th Bomb Wing. He was part of the 350th Civil Engineering Group, a helicopter rescue unit during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He routinely rescued Cuban citizens from the ocean.
A man of devout Catholic faith with deep-rooted Italian heritage, DiFiore was named the recipient of the 2017 Cheverus Award of the Archdiocese of Boston.
He is an active member and former president of the historic St. Alfio society, an organizer of Lawrence’s annual Feast of the Three Saints.
Still, DiFiore describes being chosen by his colleagues for this award as overwhelming.
“They do a wonderful job. We need more and more facilities like this,” he said. “American Training is filling a gap, and supporting them in whatever way I can is the least I can do.”