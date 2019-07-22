Amesbury business owner dies at age 73

AMESBURY — The city lost one of its great champions and practical jokers last week when W.C. Cammett Engineering Inc. owner Woodbury “Woody” Cammett died at the age of 73.
Cammett, an Amesbury native, died Friday after recent kidney surgery.
Although the Cammetts lived in West Newbury, his son Stephen Cammett said his father was always backing the Amesbury Indians.
“Even though we went to Pentucket, I think he would secretly root for Amesbury,” Cammett said. “He was that dedicated to Amesbury, even though we were on the other team. He loved that town.”
Woody Cammett attended Amesbury schools before earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University.
“He felt very strongly that the education he got in the Amesbury Public Schools allowed him to go to college and he went on to become a great success,” longtime friend Cathy Toomey said.
Cammett owned his local engineering company for more than 40 years and had a legendary sense of humor, according to Toomey.
“He was a jokester, he loved to pull pranks,” she said. “That was just the thing he did. He would tell you this whopper of a tall tale and then keep his face so straight that you started to believe it, even though you knew it couldn’t be true. That was just who he was.”
Toomey also spoke of Cammett’s well-known generosity: He donated $115,000 to the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. in 2016 and was a staunch advocate for Amesbury schools.
“We had our first event for the Amesbury Educational Foundation about 12 years ago,” Toomey said. “We had a sellout crowd in Seabrook and he came to me and asked to say a few words. We had a packed agenda but I said, ‘Sure.’ But then he goes up there and donates $10,000. That was our first event and that gave us instant credibility. It showed everyone that Woody Cammett valued us and it just set the stage for AEFI to become what it is today.”
Stephen Cammett said his father’s excellent reputation shined a light on the entire family.
“I was walking in downtown Amesbury about 20 years ago and this old lady, kind of like Sophia from ‘The Golden Girls,’ comes up to me and says, ‘Are you Woody’s son?’” Stephen said. “I told her I was and she said, ‘Your father is a wonderful man. He is so generous.’ She said those two sentences and off she went. I still have no idea who she was.”
Stephen Cammett went on to flash some of his father’s well-known sense of humor.
“That (encounter) left me with conflicting emotions,” he said. “I was proud of my dad and his reputation within the community but, on the flip side, she said I look like my dad and I thought I was better looking than I was.”
In a Facebook post Saturday, Mayor Ken Gray reflected on the passing of someone he called “a friend, a philanthropist, a successful businessman, a community leader and a giving volunteer.”
“I am heartbroken,” Gray wrote. “But Woody’s legacy will live on, his impact on our community will endure, and he will remain in our hearts and minds as a shining example of the goodness that we should all strive to achieve.”
Woodbury Cammett was predeceased by his first wife, Marcia, and leaves behind his second wife, Linda, a brother, two sons and four grandchildren.
“I’m devastated,” Toomey said. “Woody would be the first one to tell you that he had so much more to accomplish.”