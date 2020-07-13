Amesbury mom runs city one street at a time

AMESBURY — A local woman is preparing for the Boston Marathon Virtual Experience in September by running every street, boulevard and road in the city.
Marcie DiLorenzo is a veteran of five Boston Marathons and was ready to run it again in April until the pandemic forced cancellation of the 124th running of the race from Hopkinton to Boston.
Instead, the race will be held virtually in September.
The Boston Marathon Virtual Experience will give participants a chance to run the race’s 26.2 miles in a destination of their choice Sept. 7-14.
DiLorenzo said she is ready to earn her marathon T-shirt and has been running every one of the city’s 12.3 square miles to train.
“It is such a prestigious race and they have this hold on your shirt,” DiLorenzo said. “Right now, I’m 88.09% done with the town. I’ve got about 41 streets left to go.”
The Whittier Street resident said she lives in a centrally located section of the city that gives her an excellent training advantage.
“It’s about five miles out from no matter where I am running to get to the outskirts of town,” DiLorenzo said. “So I can always pick off those little streets. I think this is a good way to keep me going. I was feeling really down about the Boston Marathon being canceled and my miles dipped way down.”
DiLorenzo is a member of the Merrimack Valley Striders running club and said she heard about a friend who was running all of the streets in North Andover.
“I figured that was a good goal to have,” DiLorenzo said. “So I decided to tackle Amesbury.”
The 41-year-old’s Amesbury training regimen also includes its own version of Heartbreak Hill in Po Hill.
“I did not expect that at all,” she said. “That area is kind of flat and you don’t notice it at first. Then, it was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It was definitely very humbling to climb these hills.”
DiLorenzo said she pulls her mapping data from the Strava running app and has been posting her status on social media.
“If people see me coming up their street pretty early in the morning, they are not nervous about this random person who is running in their street,” she said. “I wear these neon yellow shorts so I want to give people a heads up. But everyone has been very friendly.”
The mother of four has also visited Battis Farm and the Amesbury Town Forest, and said she hopes to have completed 100% of the city by September.
Marathoner Marcie DiLorenzo of Amesbury