Amesbury murder suspect arraigned, sent to state hospital

AMESBURY – John Brittan, a local man charged with stabbing his mother to death and seriously injuring his stepfather at their Chester Street home Saturday, was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital on Monday after a court clinician told a judge that the suspect was unable to understand the charges against him.
Brittan, 27, was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over age 60 as several family members and friends filled the first two rows of the gallery. He was expected to be sent to the hospital later Monday to undergo an additional evaluation to determine his mental capacity to stand trial.
He is due back in court March 20 for a status hearing.
Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of 23 Chester St. died from her injuries late Saturday after she was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Diehl-Peirce’s husband, 65-year-old Edmund Peirce, is recovering from his injuries at a New Hampshire hospital. Brittan is his stepson.
As the bearded Brittan stood surrounded by court officers, court psychologist Kerry Nelligan told Judge Peter Doyle that Brittan has a history of mental illness and suffers from paranoid delusions and bipolar schizophrenia.
Upon talking to Brittan, Nelligan concluded that he was unable to comprehend the charges against him or participate in his defense. Nelligan recommended to Doyle that Brittan be sent to the medium-security hospital for further evaluation.
Diehl-Peirce had been stabbed several times in the head and back and was gasping for breath when police and paramedics arrived at her home about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police report.
She was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she suffered cardiac arrest multiple times while in the trauma room. She was flown to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Peirce, who was stabbed several times as he fought with Brittan, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with injuries that were not life threatening.
Following the attack, Brittan ran from the house and was caught on Powow Street near Ellison Street by several officers, according to police reports.
The motive for the deadly attack remains unclear but, according to police reports, Brittan was suffering from delusions shortly before he grabbed a knife and began stabbing his mother.
In his report, Officer Craig Lesage wrote that Peirce suffered serious head injuries and was soaked in blood from his head to his chest.
“I then asked if his wife was OK and (he) stated ‘no, she’s not good,’” Lesage wrote.
Diehl-Peirce walked into the kitchen gasping for breath and unable to talk. Paramedics began treating her immediately.
At the police station, Brittan made several statements, including that he was related to Queen Elizabeth II and that his mother and stepfather were not his real parents and on death row, according to police.
Detective Steven Reed said Brittan told him that he was being held hostage and had to “take matters into his own hands.”
He also told Reed he tried to shoot them with a homemade gun but when that failed, he grabbed a knife and went after them, according to the detective’s report.
The knife and what police called a “zip gun” were found in bushes outside the house. The knife was covered in blood, Officer Thomas Nichols wrote in his report.
According to Officer Scott Peters’ report, Brittan said, without being asked, that it “wasn’t easy, like in the movies. We asked John if he was referring to killing people and he said yes.”
In 2013, Brittan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after Newburyport police said he threatened his father with a jagged piece of wood. The charge was eventually dropped.
In that incident, Brittan became enraged when his father told him he needed to get help for his drug and alcohol problems or be thrown out of their Phillips Drive home.
Brittan smashed a chair into bits, picked up a 16-inch piece of wood with a screw in it and threatened to hit his father. Brittan’s father punched him in the face to prevent an attack. Brittan then walked out of the house and police were called, according to Officer John Gavin’s report.
The father then told officers that his son was not a violent person and the father did not want to file charges. Police filed a charge anyway, Gavin added in his report.
At the time of the 2013 incident, Brittan was on probation after admitting he could be found guilty of driving while under the influence in 2012.
