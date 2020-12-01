Amesbury photographer's work featured in NH exhibit

EXETER, N.H. — The Seacoast Artist Association will be holding two new solo exhibits during the month of December, including one feature work by an Amesbury photographer.
Photographer Dave Saums' exhibit is titled “Railroads in the Landscape,” and a show of oil paintings by Seacoast artist Debra Woodward is titled "Along the Ocean."
Saums has been photographing for several decades with a primary interest in railroads, including both freight and passenger trains.
“Though I have maintained a lifelong interest and preference for black-and-white film photography, many railroad scenes can be particularly colorful, especially when ‘shooting wide’ to capture the surrounding landscapes and cityscapes," he said in a press release.
Exhibiting in a variety of juried art shows and galleries across New England and New York State since 1992, he has won a number of awards for works in color and black-and-white.
He opened Cedar Street Studios in Amesbury 12 years ago in an 1870s brick mill building.
"Having solid brick and stone walls and huge old wooden beams and wooden flooring overhead adds real character to this space,” he said. He has exhibited in art galleries in California, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. He serves as editor for a New England railroad historical journal, and much of this work as a volunteer includes restoration of glass plate and film negatives from the 1880s through 1960s. He has also served as a director and finance committee chair for the Newburyport Art Association.
Woodward’s show of oil paintings includes work from her Maine plein air painting workshops on Monhegan Island with Bob Richardson and more recently Perkins Cove with Tom Glover.
A lifelong photographer, Woodward has been painting since 2017. She is a member of the Seacoast Artist Association where she chairs their scholarship committee, the NH Art Association, as well as those in Newburyport and Kittery, Maine.
December hours at the 130 Water St. gallery are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 603-778-8856.