Amesbury to have golden September

AMESBURY — The falls in the Upper Millyard will be going gold in honor of National Children’s Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 1.
“Everyone in the childhood cancer awareness community is trying to get everyone to go gold for September,” explained Jo Hamel. She added that, for October, maybe the Tough Warrior Princesses group in Amesbury can then change them pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Hamel’s great-grandson, Caiden Falcon, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at the age of 5 months and Caiden’s Crusaders was formed in 2017 to raise money for his family’s expenses while he was undergoing medical treatment.
The Crusaders were deep into preparing a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”-themed float for the 2017 Merrimac Santa Parade but the little boy passed away in the middle of the build. He was just 13 months old.
Although they were heartbroken, the Crusaders were able to collect almost 500 “Whoville” hats for pediatric cancer patients during the 2017 Santa Parade and continue to raise awareness, money and hope for other children undergoing cancer treatments.
The first Caiden’s Ride motorcycle ride made a round trip up to Niagara Falls last September, raising more than $11,400 for the nonprofit family cancer charity Sophia’s Fund along the way.
Caiden’s Riders will be heading out again on Saturday, Aug. 31, raising money to help Sophia’s Fund, as well as Alli Schablein, a 12-year-old Derry, New Hampshire, girl who is currently battling brain and spine cancer for the second time.
“Raising money is one thing,” Hamel said. “But raising awareness is what we are trying to do, the whole month of September.”
Kickstands will go up for the second annual ride, at the Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The ride will be stopping in Londonderry, Derry, and Kingston, New Hampshire, and eventually make its way back to Haverhill. Registration for the ride is at 8:30 a.m., and an after-party will also be held that the Amvets post with live music provided by the Stumpy Joe Band.
Hamel’s fellow Crusader, April Robertson, said her goal is to raise $20,000 from the ride this year and she is “pretty positive” they are going to hit or surpass that amount.
“We’ve got over 100 riders this year,” Robertson said. “We have already passed last year’s goal.”
Some of the riders will also head down to the Upper Millyard falls, which will be lit gold for their arrival on Sunday, Sept. 1.
“Niagara Falls lights itself gold on Sept. 1,” Robertson said. “So we figured if they could, we could too.”
Over the winter, the Crusaders approached Mayor Ken Gray about lighting the falls gold for September and he said he immediately took to the idea.
“I thought it was an incredibly good idea,” he said.
Gray added that the city was able to use $4,000 in the public works department’s maintenance budget to purchase spotlights to shine on the falls.
“We have the opportunity to change the lights to an enormous pallet of colors, by remote control,” Gray said. “We are going to come up with a system for recognizing different organizations. I think it’ll be an interesting and fun thing for the community. It is a wonderful way to call attention to things like childhood cancer or lung cancer or breast cancer. There are a lot of causes that I think this allows us to support and bring attention to.”
Hamel said many downtown businesses and restaurants, such as Crave and The Barking Dog, will be celebrating September with gold cocktails and other food items, as well.
Caiden’s Crusaders will also be offering a raffle as well as gold-colored surprise gift boxes for $20.
“Each box is guaranteed to have a $20 prize in it,” Hamel said. “We’re going to have some neat prizes like the (Nintendo Switch) in them and gift certificates to local restaurants. Everybody is participating; it has been really awesome.”
For more information, go www.caidensride.com.
