AMESBURY – When the city’s students return to classes Monday following the holiday break, they will do so remotely for the next few weeks after the School Committee voted Wednesday to halt hybrid learning until at least Jan. 14.
Amesbury now joins Newburyport among the school districts that have decided to stop most students from returning to in-person classes due to rising COVID-19 cases around the state and the country.
“We will continue with the remote learning schedule between Jan. 4 and Jan. 13,” acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in a statement to parents after the meeting Wednesday.
“Athletics and other in-person school activities are temporarily suspended until Thursday, Jan. 14, as well,” the statement said.
The decision does not affect “Tier 1” students, who will return to school in person as planned Monday. “Tier 1” students have learning and behavioral needs.
As of Dec. 28, the number of new coronavirus cases in Amesbury in December was 257 compared to 107 new cases in November.
“Like most communities around us, our numbers have increased dramatically,” McAndrews said in her statement.
She did not immediately return a phone call or email from a Daily News reporter seeking comment.
In the days leading up to Christmas, the Newburyport School Committee, with input from Mayor Donna Holaday and School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, voted to adopt a remote learning model for the two weeks following the holiday break, and then return to a hybrid learning model Jan. 19.
In Newburyport, the positive COVID-19 test rate in early October was 0.46% and the incidence rate — or the rate of change in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — was 2.8%.
As of Dec. 17, the positive test rate was 5.56% and the incidence rate was 56.3%.
The alarming jump in the positive test rate prompted Newburyport school officials to switch to a fully remote learning schedule only days before the holiday break.
Also opting to remain in the mostly remote model after the holiday break is the Triton Regional School District, according to Superintendent Brian Forget.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Forget wrote that the totally remote model would continue until Jan. 15 before returning to the hybrid model Jan. 19.
“The first two weeks of January will continue with grades prekindergarten through 2 in person; grades 3-12 fully remote except for high priority students,” Forget wrote.
An email sent to Forget seeking comment was returned with the message that he was out of the office until Monday.
On Tuesday, the Pentucket Regional School Committee voted to remain in a hybrid learning model following the holiday break.
During the two-week period around Thanksgiving, Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury had a combined 52 active COVID-19 cases. Over the past 14 days, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the three towns had a combined 136 active cases.
Shortly before the vote, Bartholomew said there has been no spread of the virus at school and most cases have been due to community or family spread.