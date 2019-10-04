AMESBURY – An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a local woman accused of leaving her three children alone on a playground while she visited her Boston-area boyfriend.
Brittney Whitlow, 33, of Macy Terrace, was ordered to report to Newburyport District Court on Friday to be arraigned on three reckless endangerment of a child charges, but when her name was called by a court clerk, she wasn't there. That prompted Judge Peter Doyle to issue a warrant for her arrest.
Reckless endangerment of a child under 18 is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 2 1/2 years years in jail.
Amesbury police Officer Kirolus Shenouda responded to Macy Terrace around 7:15 p.m. on May 2 after being told that Whitlow had left her three children, all under 10 years old, outside so she could visit her boyfriend in Boston.
The witness told Shenouda the children eventually came to her home asking for dinner. Shenouda spoke to the children who confirmed the story and said their grandmother, who lives on Lions Mouth Road, was supposed to watch them, according to his report.
The children gave Shenouda their mother's phone number. When he reached her, she told the officer she was shopping in Seabrook.
"It's not a crime to leave my kids home alone, I don't see a reason for you to be at my house," Whitlow told Shenouda, according to his report.
Whitlow eventually came back home and spoke to Shenouda. By that time, the officer had learned that the children's grandmother wasn't in town but in Lynn. Shenouda told Whitlow he would be notifying the Department of Children and Families regarding the incident.
"It should be noted that the children were left alone without supervision outside playing on a playground. The weather was in the low 40s and was on-and-off drizzle," Shenouda wrote in his report.