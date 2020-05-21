SALEM, N.H. — As the slow trickle to normal begins with businesses reopening, it's still a battle to keep the new coronavirus out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where it has proven to be deadly.
The Residence at Salem Woods, where in late April there was a deadly outbreak, shut access to the public in March and has been practicing vigorous preventive measures, including limiting access to residents, requiring personal protective equipment, and stringent cleaning. Washing hands and sanitizing surfaces are the most important parts of fighting the virus, spokesman Ted Doyle said.
"Where the battle is fought is at the threshold of an apartment and at other points of contact," he explained. He said there hasn't been a COVID-19 case at Salem Woods since May 5.
Last week the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for the first time released specific data about COVID-19 outbreaks in homes for the elderly.
The statistics reveal what has proven true everywhere: Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are like petri dishes when it comes to COVID-19.
About a quarter of the positive cases of the new coronavirus in New Hampshire are linked to such places, but more than two-thirds of deaths in the state have taken place in them, according to the data.
Sixteen residential facilities had reported outbreaks in New Hampshire as of May 13, according to DHHS: Overall, 570 residents and 268 staff tested positive and 102 people died. In total, also as of May 13, there had been 3,299 cases and 150 deaths among the general population in the state.
Data from these facilities is the product of widespread testing which shows how extensive the infection is, even when not everyone is showing symptoms.
At Salem Woods, 23 residents living in the same unit and 13 staff members all tested positive for the virus, Doyle said.
Residents battled the infection in late April and early May. Ten people died and 13 have recovered, Doyle said.
At nearby residential facilities like Pleasant Valley in Derry, 86 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive and 18 residents died. At Salem Haven, 23 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive and 10 residents died.
"It's just unfortunate that the most susceptible people are all congregated in homes like this," said David Coombs of Salem, who in April lost his father, who lived at Salem Woods.
Coombs' father, Kenneth, resided in the memory care unit. Tests were administered by the state after someone started showing symptoms and by that time each of the 23 patients there were positive, Doyle said.
Coombs' father tested positive for the virus before showing any symptoms, he said.
"Other than the Alzheimer's and dementia, he was still pretty strong for a 75-year-old guy," David said. "This was so fast. It moved so fast from Friday to Monday and he died on Tuesday."
The spread is more common in areas like the memory care unit, because patients are not as likely to understand how to socially distance, Doyle explained.
In the assisted living portion of the building, residents know they need to isolate in their own apartments and take other precautions when visited by a staff member, Doyle said.
Since the initial outbreak at Salem Woods, more testing is available and being administered regularly to staff to ensure the virus doesn't come in through an asymptomatic carrier, Doyle said.
"It's being vigilant and extremely vigilant," Doyle said.