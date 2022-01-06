With snow predicted Friday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker urged employers to be flexible and told non-emergency state workers they could stay home.
Local superintendents also started canceling school for Friday long before the snow began to fly.
“Our administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible,” Baker said in statement released Thursday afternoon.
“In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads," Baker said.
In Methuen, Mayor Neil Perry asked residents to be patient with snow fighting efforts Friday due to worker shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19/Omicron pandemic.
"The DPW is impacted... . It may take us a bit longer than normal," said Perry.
Among the 35 municipal employees out sick Thursday, at least a dozen of those workers would be involving in snow removal efforts, he said.
Twenty firefighters were out recently due to COVID-19. Perry said those workers "are now on their way back."
"In addition, many of our contracted snow plowers are also unavailable due to COVID-related illness," he wrote in a social media post Thursday. "Because of this, our snow removal efforts will be impeded in terms of speed and coverage of the city. We will make every effort to plow all roads and streets as effectively as possible with the staff that we have. Given these circumstances, we advise that you plan ahead for your morning/afternoon commute. We appreciate your patience as we all try to work through the pandemic and its effects."
Andover's Department of Public Works is also heading into the storm short-staffed, which will likely cause delays in snow removal, according to a statement from the department.
"Please plan ahead for your commute and if possible, stay home or delay traveling until the storm has passed," the department wrote. "If you do travel tomorrow, please take extra caution, drive slowly, and have patience. Please also give plows the room they need to work. Though crews will be out clearing roads for the duration of the storm and beyond, please anticipate delays in clearing and treating municipal parking lots and sidewalks."
As of Thursday evening, schools in Andover, along with the neighboring cities of Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen and Northern Essex Community College were cancelled Friday due to the expected snow.
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena also declared a snow emergency and parking ban in the city. Residents were asked to keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.
Baker urged residents across the state '"to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible as the storm moves across the Commonwealth beginning late tonight and through tomorrow."
The state's Department of Transportation has approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations which includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders. MassDOT expects to deploy approximately 2,500 pieces of equipment for the storm.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, MassDOT, and State Police are working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor the forecast, Baker said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this story.