HAVERHILL — As Chris Gavriel looked up at the Hometown Heroes banner honoring his son, Marine Lance Cpl. Dimitrios Gavriel, tears welled in his eyes.
"It's beautiful and an unprecedented honor," said Gavriel, who was there with his wife Penelope and their niece Maria Synodinos.
Their son Dimitrios, 29, was killed Nov. 19, 2004, outside Fallujah, Iraq.
The Gavriel family was one of four Gold Star families to be recognized during a Hometown Heroes celebration held Thursday afternoon in GAR Park.
The 103 Hometown Heroes banners on display throughout the downtown have been attracting the attention of drivers and also pedestrians who've been pausing to get a closer look and to read what they have to say.
Each banner bears an image and short bio of Haverhill veterans — both living and deceased — and members of the military who are currently serving.
Eleven of the banners honor the sons of Haverhill who died in the Vietnam War. They are on display on the Basiliere Bridge and include Marine Pfc. Ralph Basiliere, the first from Haverhill to be killed during the war and for whom the bridge was named.
His namesake and nephew, Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the city's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, who also served in the U.S. Marines, is honored with a banner in downtown Railroad Square.
"This program has really brought the community together and shows great respect for our veterans," Basiliere said.
Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem on Washington Street, said she sponsored four banners, including the latter Basliere's banner.
Gerald Schiavoni of Haverhill was on a search for the banner honoring his cousin, Marine Lance Cpl. Nickolas Schiavoni, who was killed Nov. 15, 2005, near Karmah, Iraq.
"I was just a teenager when he was killed," Schiavoni said.
The first Hometown Heroes celebration — expected to become an annual Memorial Day event — drew a crowd of more than 150 people.
Guests included Mayor James Fiorentini, state Reps. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, and a representative from the office of state Sen. Diana DiZolgio, D-Methuen.
Honor guards included Haverhill police and fire, and the Essex Sheriff's Department.
"The one (banner) that makes me the proudest is the one of my dad (U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John A. Fiorentini), a veteran of World War II and Korea," the mayor said about his father's banner that is on display in Washington Square.
Trahan told the crowd that the banners ensure the city's local heroes remain front and center.
"We in Congress, in state houses across our country and in town halls, must renew our commitment to keep our solemn promise to the millions of veterans, troops and reservists and their families," she said. "We have an obligation to ensure they receive high quality care and benefits that they have earned and deserve."
Vargas told the crowd that the families of fallen heroes are the ones who have to bear the sacrifice for our nation.
"These families and veterans have unconditional love for this country, our community, and for our people," he said. "When I get up every morning and walk around or bike around downtown Haverhill and I look up at those banners, I get inspiration to keep going and to keep serving and to provide that unconditional love to our neighbors."
Campbell, a veteran and chair of the legislative committee that just completed an intense, year-long investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldier's Home, said Haverhill's Hometown Heroes program will become a "beautiful and cherished tradition forever."
"It's a beautiful way to honor veterans," she said. "Thank you and God bless."
The program introduced this year is stewarded by the Exchange Club of Haverhill and its Hometown Heroes Banner Committee, under the leadership of club President Thea Tsagaris, in partnership with the city's Department of Veterans Service.
Tsagaris said the program was inspired by a desire to live out one of the core pillars of the Exchange mission, Americanism, in a manner that would not only honor veterans and service members, but would harness the city’s support and pride in a program that serves as a lasting visual reminder of the sacrifice and service our friends, family and neighbors have made for our country and community.
Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago announced the names of four Haverhill veterans who died in recent years: Gavriel and Schiavoni, along with Army Pfc. Evan O'Neill and U.S. Navy Petty Officer Caitlin Trask. Their banners are on display along Main Street, in front of GAR Park and the public library,
The Haverhill Exchange Club is creating a virtual map indicating the location of each banner and its associated image and name of the person honored.