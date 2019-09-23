LAWRENCE — Artwork, music and poetry filled the Fenton Judicial Center — where Lawrence District Court is located — as the cultural appreciation celebration kicked off Monday.
Court workers, officials and visitors met in the hallway on the top floor of the 2 Appleton St. center for the festivities.
“Cultural Appreciation Week is the trial court’s signature event in promoting equal access to justice for all in a safe and dignified environment with policies and practices that strengthen and support diversity, equity and inclusion,” said probation officer Lidia Maldonado.
She noted that the week-long celebration underscores the court’s commitment to “embracing diversity — diversity in race, physical ability, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation and/or who we are in the world as we are.”
This year’s theme is, “Being who you are in the world, as you are.”
Lawrence High School One Voice Ensemble, directed by Nancy McGhee, performed various songs celebrating diversity at the event.
The ensemble is considered an essential part of the celebration and members have participated in previous years, Maldonado noted.
Artists James Valentin Mora and Leydi Mena, from the local group Elevated Thought, performed spoken word with descriptive and energetic poetry.
Artwork from Lawrence students, elementary through high school, was also displayed throughout the courthouse.
Cultural Appreciation Week is a community-focused celebration of the culture and gender diversity of court users, staff and residents who live in the cities and towns surrounding the courts, officials said.
Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said that “diversity is the way we promote justice, equity, fairness, inclusion, and respect of all people regardless of their identity.”
“It’s essential that we value differences among our colleagues and court users, as we build awareness and appreciation into the fabric of who we are and what we do,” Carey said.
The court’s cultural appreciation celebration was launched in 2017 as a day-long event. Due to the success, Carey extended the celebration to a week.
The cultural appreciation celebration at the Fenton Judicial Center includes Maldonado, Crystal Santiago, associate probation officer, Marissa Melendez, Northeast housing case specialist, William Hogan, criminal clerk case specialist, and security officer John Hernandez.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.