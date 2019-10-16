Anderson stepping down as CEO of Lawrence General

LAWRENCE — Lawrence General Hospital announced Wednesday that president and CEO Dianne Anderson is stepping down effective Nov. 6 after leading the organization for 10 years.
The Board of Trustees has designated Deb Wilson, Lawrence General Hospital’s executive vice president, as interim CEO.
It is not known why Anderson is leaving or why her departure is just weeks away.
Hospital spokeswoman Jill McDonald Halsey refused to comment about what Anderson will be doing except to say: "She's not calling this a retirement. She says it's a time to take on new professional challenges."
Anderson is declining to do any interviews at this time, Halsey said.
During Anderson’s 10 years with LGH, the hospital has experienced unprecedented growth and development in a complex and ever-changing health care environment, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
Under her leadership, "Lawrence General Hospital has invested in more specialized acute services, improved and expanded hospital facilities, and added a larger array of outpatient services throughout the region. Most recently, Lawrence General Hospital received its best Joint Commission Survey report in memory, with the organization receiving high praise for its quality of care, and expertise among its clinical and non-clinical staff, among other accolades."
Anderson said the "Joint Commission provides the most important report card that any hospital receives. Our fantastic report in late September signaled to me that if I want to conclude my tenure on a high note, there is no better time than now. So, after 10 of the most exciting and fulfilling years of my career, I have decided it is time to take on new professional challenges.”
Board chairman Bob Gilbert noted: “The Board of Trustees is incredibly pleased with the advancements Lawrence General has made during Dianne’s tenure. We are profoundly grateful for Dianne’s leadership and we are celebrating her accomplishments as she takes her next step. We are confident she has put a team in place that can carry on the work of realizing the board’s vision for the hospital.”
Wilson, the interim CEO, has served as a key member of the senior leadership team for the past eight and a half years and is well-known and respected both inside and outside the organization, according to Wednesday's statement. Wilson brings to the role a wealth of experience in health care finance, hospital operations, regulatory requirements, and industry innovations and trends. Wilson has facilitated the strategic initiatives and investments that have propelled Lawrence General to new successes in recent years.
“Our momentum positions us well,” Wilson said. “I am confident that working together with the Board of Trustees, our talented leadership team, our physicians and our local and regional partners, we will advance our vision for high quality, patient-centered and local care right here in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.”
The Lawrence General Hospital Board of Trustees will designate a committee to conduct the search process for the organization’s next president and CEO.