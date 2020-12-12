Andona grant helps Aaron's Presents expand outreach to middle school  

ANDOVER — Andona has awarded a $10,000 grant to Aaron’s Presents to expand its outreach to one of the middle schools in town.
Since 2014, Aaron’s Presents has helped more than 800 children complete more than 400 projects that have touched the lives of thousands of people and animals.
“We loved that they were looking to target the middle school population and loved their mission to help kids build self-esteem and a sense of purpose,” said Linda Haskell, Andona president. “Building self-worth and everything is so important, especially in that middle school age range. It seemed like that would be a great fit.”
The new funding will help engage about 70 new participants, expanding the overall program to 150 or more Andover youth, said Leah Okimoto, executive director of Aaron’s Presents.
“This grant opportunity from Andona is like a dream come true for us, because it will allow us to start reaching more kids in Andover as we have always hoped to do,” Okimoto said.
Okimoto founded the Andover nonprofit in memory of her son, Aaron, whose life ended just eight days after his premature birth in June 2013.
In 2015, the organization started assisting students at Sanborn Elementary. Okimoto said participants have enjoyed owning their projects and being asked how they would like to contribute to their communities and help others. They are starting to see themselves as effective problem solvers, realizing how simple it is to make a positive impact on others’ lives, and discovering the joy and happiness that come with doing things for others, she said.
Expansion plans for the program will likely begin with West or Wood Hill since those are the schools that the majority of Sanborn alumni attend.
This was Andona’s first $10,000 grant, Haskell said.
“We decided to do (the $10,000 grant) last year to follow up on a record-breaking year for fundraising,” Haskell said. “We wanted to do something impactful that would make a difference, so we decided to do a competitive $10,000 grant that would be most beneficial to the community.”