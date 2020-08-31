ANDOVER — Dozens and dozens of teachers sat on the grass outside the high school Monday morning, with others spattered elsewhere on the property as they saw through a "workplace safety action" the Andover Education Association voted for during an emergency meeting last week.
Overall across schools in town, about 500 of Andover's 800 educators had signed in with the union to work outside school buildings Monday morning, according to association President Matthew Bach.
Bach said he arrived at the high school at 7 a.m. and the police already were there. He said police told him they had to stand back from the building and not use the school's wifi. They also were told they couldn't use the bathrooms, Bach added, noting that the union purchased their own porta potties but couldn't use those either.
"They are locking us out," Bach said.
Fire Chief Mike Mansfield was at the site, standing near a generator set up by union members on the sidewalk by the tennis court.
Mansfield pointed out the generator's electrical cords were running across the courts and the parking lot, presenting a safety hazard. He added that a gas tank to fuel it was placed next to a car in the parking lot, another safety hazard.
“It's not ground faulted and if someone goes near it, it could be an electrocution hazard," Mansfield said of the cords. "It's not rated and they are not allowed to go across the roadway.”
Mansfield maintained that he was there due to the safety concerns, not the politics.
“Throwing the teachers out of here is the furthest thing from our minds,” Mansfield said. “This is a disagreement between the Andover Public Schools and the Andover Education Association and we are not going to get in the middle of that.”
This morning, Andover Public Schools' Director of Communications Nicole Kieser issued a statement saying the School Committee will discuss potential legal action to be taken against the union this afternoon.
She added that some teachers did report to work inside the school buildings.
“The Andover Education Association might believe this is a ‘workplace safety action.’ It is, in fact, considered an illegal work stoppage," Keiser wrote.
"The Andover School Committee will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon to discuss options for litigation, based on today’s activity by the AEA,” Kieser continued. “Professional development in our school buildings for our educators will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 1.”
This is a developing story. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.