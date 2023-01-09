ANDOVER — Amid pandemic complications, Andover Baptist Church saw another challenge in February 2021 after the heating system in the church caused a leak in the pipes.
“The pipe just burst,” said Pastor Lyndon Myers.
The church was hosting services virtually, over Zoom, and the problem went unnoticed at first.
“It was about a week or two before anybody had gone in there,” Myers said. “It was spilling out into the furnace room and then beyond the furnace room into the classroom area.”
Myers said there was about six inches of water on the floor. The walls, books and furniture were covered in mold.
“Everything down there was pretty much ruined,” he said.
The church has also been struggling to get a contractor to fix the damage.
Now, almost two years later, the church is getting some help in the form of $50,000 from the state.
State Rep. Frank Moran learned about the damage from a phone call with Denise Wynn, chair of outreach, publicity, and communications for the church.
“She was not asking for funding she was just explaining how the church was going through a hardship,” Moran said.
Adding, “I was proud to file this amendment on behalf of the Andover Baptist Church after learning about the public health and safety issues faced by the church and its parishioners.”
Moran recently visited the church.
“They had to gut the whole place,” he said. “This funding will be able to help them rebuild.”
Myers said the church is still working on returning to pre-pandemic attendance.
“Slowly but surely people are coming back,” Myers said.
However, due to the damage to the classrooms, makeshift areas have been created for children and teachers.
The Andover Baptist Church is over 185 years old, and has remained “relatively similar” since then, said Myers.
Myers said he is grateful for the state delegation, Wynn and the community.
“We are just happy for the support we have got from the community,” Myers said. “We don’t take any of that for granted.”
