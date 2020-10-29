ANDOVER — Andover is canceling typical snow days this year, Superintendent Sheldon Berman wrote in a statement Thursday.
"Most of us look forward to the occasional snow day in the winter," he wrote. "However, as June rolls around, those snow days can delay the start of summer for our staff and students."
This year the school district will be implementing remote learning days instead of snow days, he wrote. However, if there are power outages school will be canceled and students will have to make those days up in the summer, he said.
The school district will call any unexpected days off after speaking with Andover’s Department of Public Works and National Grid, he said.
There will still be delays and remote students along with in-person students will follow the same schedule on those days, Berman said.
To notify students and parents about remote days or delays notice will be sent out from the district via email, text, voice recording, Twitter and the district website.