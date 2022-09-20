ANDOVER — The Andover Choral Society opens its 93rd year under the musical direction of Matthew Buono, who will now serve as the community chorus’ fifth conductor in its history.
“I’m looking forward to working with this talented and dedicated group of singers as we prepare to bring outstanding choral music to the Merrimack Valley,” Buono said after accepting the position.
The society went through a rigorous search for its new conductor.
Jennifer Hickman, a member of the chorus, said Buono topped a long list of strong candidates and made it to the final round, where he showed off his expertise in an audition that included leading the chorus in a mock rehearsal.
“After hearing his background and watching him conduct, he absolutely blew away the society’s membership with the job he did,” Hickman said.
Buono brings a wealth of musical background to the chorus.
He is an accomplished bass-baritone and a member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. He’s performed with several organizations such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops.
Buono holds a master’s degree from Gordon College and is an elementary music specialist for Chelmsford Public Schools.
Hickman hopes his youthful energy will broaden the group’s demographics and attract younger people with his passion for choral conducting.
“I think he’s going to bring a much younger group of singers and hopefully audience as well,” Hickman said. “It’s tough these days to convince young people to hear classical choral music.”
Buono and the chorus kick off their new season with an open rehearsal Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m. at Christ Church, 33 Central Street.
All are welcome to show up and sing with the community chorus.
“We’re a fun group of people willing to work hard,” Hickman said. “We aren’t professional singers. We are amateur singers as most community choruses are. Everyone is there because they love classical music and to sing.”
The Andover Choral Society is planning its first concert under Buono’s direction for Feb. 5 at West Middle School.
