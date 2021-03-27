ANDOVER — Andover is one step closer to having a new superintendent.
The screening committee tasked with choosing candidates for the position has announced Magda Parvey and Stephen Zadravec as the finalists for the position Thursday night. The committee whittled down 10 applicants to five people to interview fully, then Parvey and Zadravec rose to the top, said Ann McNamee, the chair of the Superintendent Preliminary Screening Committee, in a statement.
The candidates will introduce themselves to the community and be interviewed in a televised forum, McNamee said. Then there will be a survey for Andover residents to give feedback about both candidates before the School Committee makes the decision on who to hire.
One of them will replace interim Superintendent Claudia Bach, whose contract with the district ends in June. The new superintendent will start on July 1. Bach replaced Superintendent Sheldon Berman who resigned at the end of 2020 for personal reasons.
Both superintendent finalists are from outside the state and have doctorate degrees in the field of education.
Parvey has been the chief academic officer for Middletown Public Schools in Middletown, Connecticut since December 2019. She previously was the interim superintendent for the City School District of New Rochelle, New York, according to her resume.
Her work has concentrated in New York and Connecticut schools after beginning her career as a lead teacher in a Brooklyn public school, according to her resume. She rose to be a principal then took various districtwide leadership positions.
Zadravec has been the superintendent for the Portsmouth School Department in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, since 2015 and is an adjunct professor for Southern New Hampshire University, according to his resume.
His career has been concentrated in New Hampshire working as a math teacher at Newmarket Junior and Senior High School after being a long-term substitute teacher in multiple districts, according to his resume. Zadravec worked in multiple positions, including as a math curriculum coordinator before going to work for the Portsmouth School Department in 2005 as the assistant superintendent.
More information about the candidates can be found at bit.ly/3vWVUNr.