ANDOVER – Injured Workers Pharmacy has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve civil allegations of improperly filling prescriptions for controlled substances — including opioids — and submitting false claims for payment, federal authorities announced.
IWP, described as one of the largest purchasers of opioids in the United States among pharmacies, also agreed to enter into a five-year corrective action plan with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according a statement released the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.
As part of the settlement agreement, IWP admitted that between 2014 and 2019 it failed to adequately address prescriptions with “red flags,” including high doses of opioids, early refills and dangerous drug combinations, before dispensing them to injured workers. “Red flags” indicate prescriptions that may not have been issued for a legitimate medical purpose, such as abuse or diversion, according the statement.
IWP previously settled a parallel investigation by the Massachusetts attorney general into its dispensing practices, authorities said.
In a statement released early Wednesday afternoon, Michael Gavin, IWP president and CEO, took issue “with the government’s characterization of IWP as one of the largest opioid purchasers in the United States.”
“IWP cannot be fairly compared with national retail pharmacy chains because IWP ships medication to injured workers across the country, while retail pharmacies dispense to patients in a small geographic area. IWP solely dispenses prescriptions transmitted directly from prescribers or verified with prescribers in advance of a prescription being filled. In fact, IWP’s volume of opioid dispensing is less than one-half of 1% of Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy respectively,” said Gavin, in the statement.
“As a nationwide pharmacy that exclusively services injured workers, the medications dispensed reflect the targeted needs of that population,” Gavin continued.
The settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office in 2020 concerned IWP dispensing practices from 2008-2019. The US Attorney’s investigation and settlement announced Wednesday related to IWP’s dispensing practices from 2014 through 2019, according to Gavin’s statement.
The $10 million settlement also concerns IWP’s claims for payment submitted to the Department of Labor, which administers the federal workers’ compensation program.
“Last week brought disturbing reports that opioid overdose deaths only increased last year in Massachusetts. Pharmacies are on the front lines of the prescription pill and opioid epidemic devastating our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.
“Pharmacies that distribute dangerous prescription pills have a solemn responsibility to comply with measures enacted to curb abuse and addiction. Prosecutors in our office in the Civil and Criminal Divisions are working every day to fight the scourge of opioids, whether it is prosecuting traffickers, holding pharmacies and manufacturers accountable, or ensuring access to treatment for substance use disorder. We will not relent in our effort to protect the people of Massachusetts from these dangerous drugs,” said Levy, in the statement.
Federal authorities said in 2017, in an effort to curb opioid abuse among injured federal workers, the Department of Labor began reviewing claims and flagged concerning prescriptions — a process called a Drug Utilization Review. Before paying claims flagged for a DUR, the Department of Labor requires pharmacies to represent that a pharmacist or the prescribing medical professional addressed the concerns raised by the DUR.
“As part of the settlement, IWP admitted that, between 2017 and 2019, IWP’s claims employees routinely represented to the Department of Labor that IWP consulted with prescribers about DURs when, in fact, IWP did not consult with those prescribers. Instead, claims employees, who lacked clinical pharmacy experience and training, submitted codes representing “prescriber consulted” without consulting IWP pharmacists or prescribers,” according to the release.
Under the terms of the settlement, over the next five years, DEA is allowed to conduct unannounced inspections of IWP without Administrative Inspection Warrants. The DEA monitors pharmacy prescribing practices to ensure compliance with federal law. Pharmacies found in violation face escalating penalties including revocation of their DEA Registration number – the authorization that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances.
“The DEA is committed to ensuring that all registrants are in compliance with the required regulations, which are enforceable through the Controlled Substances Act,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division.
“Failure to do so increases the potential for diversion and jeopardizes public health and public safety. DEA pledges to work with our law enforcement and regulatory partners to ensure these rules and regulations are followed,” Boyle said.
Gavin, in his statement, said there was “considerable overlap in these investigations” and noted the federal settlement “also resolves an issue IWP self-reported to the Department of Labor concerning the accuracy of claims submitted to the workers’ compensation program for federal workers from 2017-2019. IWP offered to reimburse the Department of Labor for the impacted claims when it self-reported the issue.”
Starting in 2018 and in conjunction with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office consent judgment in 2020, IWP had already implemented industry-leading changes to its practices, policies and procedures concerning dispensing controlled substances, including opioids, he said.
“Specifically, IWP has taken the following corrective action to address any remaining concerns about the safe dispensing of controlled substances,” he said.
In 2020, as mentioned in the U.S. Attorney’s settlement, IWP implemented an “Initial High-Risk Opioid Prescription Procedure, which expands the clinical checks conducted prior to initial dispensing.........and a process for providing specific counseling to patients regarding alternatives to high risk prescriptions as well as a training program regarding the identification of high-risk opioid prescriptions, the review process and the
documentation process,” according to Gavin.
Also, the U.S. Attorney’s settlement agreement also “memorializes” Gavin’s strengthening of the senior management team. Since becoming president and CEO in 2017, IWP hired a chief compliance officer who reports to a board of directors and him, a pain management speciality pharmacist in charge and an independent auditor, he said.
“IWP is a new, different, and better company since going through these reviews for the last several years. I am proud of all our current employees and the safety of our drug dispensing program. At IWP, we strive every day to be the best pharmacy in the country for the care and concerns of injured workers,” Gavin said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.