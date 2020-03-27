ANDOVER — Layoffs are right around the corner for 20 employees working at Philips North America's Andover site.
According to government labor officials, notices were sent to the employees on March 4 saying they'll be out of a job in May.
The so-called WARN notices are advance warnings given to employees as layoffs or corporate closures approach. Companies with more than 100 employees are required by law to give affected employees 60 days notice prior to a layoff.
Philips is an international company that manufactures, markets and sells health care, lighting and consumer lifestyle products. Philips employs 19,000 people worldwide.
According to Mario Fante, a senior press officer at Philips, the layoffs at the company's Minuteman Road location in Andover were a long time coming.
In a written statement, Fante said, "This action is based on a previously-announced transition of part of our patient monitoring and analytics operations in Andover, dating from September 2018."
He said Philips at that time announced that about 100 positions based in Andover would be transferred to Pennsylvania by July of this year.
"The WARN Act notice of 20 positions affected by May 2020 is the first phase of this transition," Fante said. "Philips is working closely with affected employees, to carefully manage the transition and ensure appropriate assistance and resources are available at this time."