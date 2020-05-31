Andover crash leads to multiple injuries

ANDOVER — Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Union Street.
The accident occurred shortly after 1:18 p.m. near the ramp to Interstate 495 when a Chevy Malibu crashed into a Ford Explorer after it failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Lt. Christopher Moore of the Andover Police Department.
The unidentified driver of the Chevy Malibu was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
The Police and Fire departments would not say how many people were taken to the hospital.
At least one person with minor injuries was not transported to the hospital. The two vehicles were towed.