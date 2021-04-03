ANDOVER – The Andover Cultural Council has awarded nearly $10,000 in grants to 17 local groups for cultural programs over the next year.
Programs will help students and artists across the town. A mix of virtual and in-person events and exhibits are receiving funding this spring. The grants ranged from $250 to $1,000.
Because of the pandemic, many of the funded projects are either in a virtual format or are easily adaptable to meet safety requirements. According to Leslie Seaton Malis, Andover Cultural Council chairperson, that was an important factor in evaluating this year’s applications.
“This was an extraordinary year on so many levels,” Malis said. “Because of the pandemic, we were faced with many delays and early questions as to whether or not there would even be a funding cycle this year. Then we had a record number of requests vying for $9,600 in funding. They were all deserving, and we had to make some very tough decisions, but we were also truly impressed by the energy, resiliency, and fresh thinking behind many of these projects.”
The Andover Council is part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s network of 329 local councils serving all cities and towns across the state. It is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the country, which every year funds thousands of artists and educators who develop and present programs that nurture the state's artistic, cultural, and historic life. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which in turn allocates funds to each community.
The Andover Cultural Council will seek applications again in the fall. For more information about the programs and applications, visit the website andoverculturalcouncil.org.
Grant recipients