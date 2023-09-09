ANDOVER — More than 200 tents will fill Main Street when Andover’s yearly celebration returns on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last year’s Andover Day brought an estimated 12,000 people to the downtown.
Ann Ormond, director of Business, Arts and Cultural Development for the town, said the beer garden will be returning alongside a wine garden in partnership with Marble Ridge Winery of North Andover.
The main stage will be located at Elm Square and will see five performances from Mark Sensinger, Yoke Shire, Andover High School Show Choir, Blaming Abbey and the Full Circle Reunion Band.
Meanwhile, a community stage will be located in the lot near Cafe Nero, Ormond said, adding that a few community groups will be performing there including Dance Infusion, the Andover Chinese Charm Circle and Voices of Hope.
“We have a full cadre, listing of entertainment that day,” she said.
The Andover Farmers Market, which is usually outside South Church, will be located near the community stage.
There will also be a sustainability fair.
A children’s area will be coordinated by Challenge Me, a nonprofit that oversees Destination Imagination in Andover.
Attendees will be able to choose from more than 10 food vendors, selling everything from tacos and Indian food to carnival food and donuts.
“I am happy this year with the mix,” Ormond said.
The shops that line the street will also be open.
Ormond said that at the end of the day the event is really about catching up with neighbors.
“Just the fact that everybody comes together in one day, less than eight hours, to celebrate all of Andover and all that the community has to offer,” she said. “That day we can celebrate the great community that we have. It’s just this sense of camaraderie and community spirit.”
Andover Day is put on as a collaboration between the Andover Chamber of Commerce and the town of Andover.
“The board has really worked hard to bring back Andover Day after a couple of years’ hiatus,” she said.
Last year’s event spanned multiple days but this year it will all take place on one day.
The rain day is Saturday, Sept. 30.
For more information on the event visit: andoverdays.com
