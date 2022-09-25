ANDOVER — Andover Days returned Saturday after a three-year hiatus as Main Street was closed down for the day while the area was filled with more than 200 community booths.
In addition to food, activities and games there were also a number of musical performances on Saturday, with groups such as Voices of Hope, according to the event’s website.
While in the past the event was relegated to one day, this year the festivities actually began on Sept. 21 with special deals and prizes being given away at local businesses until Sept. 23. On Sept. 24 the event consisted of a family movie night and fireworks.
“Main Street came alive,” said Ann Ormond, Andover’s director of Business, Arts, and Cultural Development.
Ormond estimated around 5,000 to 7,000 people attended.
“Andover knows how to celebrate,” she said.
