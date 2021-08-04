ANDOVER -- He spent years painting the wooden posts and chains surrounding the Ballardvale Green.
Now, the green space he helped cultivate in town is known as the Bowen Ballardvale Green in honor of Richard Bowen, Andover's second town manager and longtime Ballardvale resident.
More than two dozen of his friends and neighbors gathered to celebrate Bowen's dedication to the town and his accomplishments while taking in the beautiful weather Tuesday at the Green. Town officials unveiled a refurbished, historic bench that will enshrine Bowen's place in Andover history at the Green.
Director of Veterans Services Mark Comeiro worked to refinish the bench in Bowen's honor.
"This will inspire future generations led by Mr. Bowen's service," said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Bowen enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 and served the country during World War II. He went on to graduate from Colby College in 1951 and the Wharton School of Business in 1953, according to a press release issued by the town.
In 1963, Bowen moved to Andover to serve as the town's second Town Manager. He later served as a public defender. He served as the first chairman of the Ballardvale Historic District Commission and has always been passionate about his service to Ballardvale. Bowen continues to reside in Andover.
During his time on the Historic District Commission, he led the charge to replace the wooden posts with stone ones, so they would always keep up their appearance.
"Much of the beauty of the Green is due to Richard," said Chris Huntress, chairman of the Select Board.
Flanagan recalled that Bowen was one of the first people to greet him when he took the helm of the town.
Bowen "was one of my first visitors," Flanagan said. "He came in and said 'we must build a new fire station and it must be in Ballardvale.'"
The station, which was approved by voters in November 2018, is set to be completed later this month, said Chief Mike Mansfield.