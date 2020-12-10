ANDOVER — The state has designated Andover as a "red" high-risk community for COVID-19 because of the number of positive tests in the town, according to a statement on the town's website.
Andover's test positivity rate is at 5.2% for a 14-day period and there are 199 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the town's website.
The designation doesn't come as a surprise to officials because the number of cases in the town has been mounting for weeks.
"The numbers are climbing very quickly and they continue to be mainly numerous people in the same household testing positive," Director of Health Thomas Carbone said Wednesday.
"Numbers climbed a week after Thanksgiving as we expected,'' he said. "I will blame that on gathering and travel. We've seen the same pattern after every holiday since Labor Day.''
In the first four days of December, 116 people tested positive for the virus, Carbone said.
"If that average continues for the rest of the month, that's going to put us on track to have 900 positive cases this month alone," he said.
This comes the same week Gov. Charlie Baker rolled back some of the state reopening plans to help quell the spread of the virus.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said he does not expect any interruptions to town services because of the high-risk designation but asks that people remain vigilant of the virus.
"We have been preparing for our risk designation to elevate for a couple of weeks now," Flanagan said Thursday.
"We will remain committed to continuing to provide residents with access to services and with plenty of options should they need to conduct business with the Town," he said.