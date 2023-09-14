ANDOVER — A drug, alcohol detox and rehabilitation center at Doctors Park has now received approval from both the Planning and Zoning Boards.
The final approval came during a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday when the board decided the project did not need to go through another round of approvals and could move forward. The project had already been approved by the Zoning Board.
The center will be located at 140 Haverhill St., and measure 39,000 square feet with 34 bedrooms and 64 beds. The project would include renovation to the existing building into an overnight and day time clinic.
Since it was originally shown to the public the project has been met with opposition by abutters, who have voiced security concerns. A number of lawsuits were even launched to stop the facility. All lawsuits have since been dropped.
It is unclear who will be operating the facility. Topsail Addiction Treatment, which was originally set to operate the center, has no involvement, according to a representative from the company. Topsail also used to operate at the location but has since moved to North Andover. According to records from the town clerk, Topsail was located in Andover as recently as April or May.
The project first appeared before the Planning Board in 2021.
Recent discussions by the Planning Board have centered around whether or not changes to the building’s zonings classification represent a change in use. The Planning Board agreed that the change did not represent a change in use, which has led to the project’s final approval.
The Planning Board held the final discussion during the recent meeting in order to give abutters, who have historically been vocal about the project, one last time to voice their opinions. According to Planner Jackie Byerley, a notice was placed in the newspaper and notices went out to abutters.
However the Planning Board received no feedback and no request to join the meeting and the vote was taken within about 20 minutes of it first being discussed.
