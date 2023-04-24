ANDOVER — Dozens turned out to keep Andover clean this Earth Day.
Jane Lin was with a group of around 20 people cleaning up trash on Route 28.
“We just want to make the community better,” Lin said.
The group on Route 28 was part of the Chinese American Association of the Andovers.
Rachel Ciaramitaro was coordinating the cleanup from the DPW building on Campanelli Drive. She estimated more than 50 volunteers showed up to help out.
“A decent turnout,” she said.
Members of the town Conservation Division were also out in the community, working on a river and trail cleanup.
Ciaramitaro said that cleanup groups were mostly scattered around town, with a lot of people sticking to the areas of town they knew.
The cleanup also spilled onto Sunday with help from Phillips Academy students.
She said they had managed to clean up about two tons of trash last Earth Day, but this year they were aiming for more. Ciaramitaro said they will know the tonnage sometime this week.
She added that the DPW will also help with other cleanups during the summer. All people have to do is contact the DPW and they will be supplied with trash bags and gloves. Then the department will come for a pickup.
“Big or small we will support it all,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.