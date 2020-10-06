ANDOVER — An Andover family has been displaced because of an attic fire in their home, Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic after they arrived at 13 Bowdoin Road at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Members of the family and pets made it out of the home without any injuries, Mansfield said.
There was about $200,000 in damage to the home, mostly in the attic, Mansfield said. There was moderate smoke damage and minimal water damage to the first floor, he added.
The family is staying with friends in the area, he said.