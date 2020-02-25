ANDOVER — A fire that started in the kitchen of a home at 3 Candlewood Drive displaced three people Monday night.
No one was injured, according to fire Chief Michael Mansfield, who estimated the damage to the home at $110,000.
The fire was reported by a 911 call at 8:52 p.m., with firefighters encountering heavy smoke while attacking the blaze, Mansfield said.
Engine 3 was the first fire vehicle to respond followed by Engine 2 and Ladder 1 along with two ambulances. The fire was under control by 9:07 p.m.
The house has smoke detectors but they did not function, Mansfield said.
From a distance, the split-level home, with a two-car garage in the basement, does not appear to be heavily damaged. The interior, however, sustained serious fire and smoke damage, the chief said.
"The house is uninhabitable," he said.
The three occupants are a man, woman and 16-year-old boy. They had not determined where they were going to spend the night as of late Monday, according to Mansfield.
Lawrence and Wilmington crews covered Andover's station while local firefighters were on Candlewood Drive.
Firefighters hooked up to a nearby hydrant on Candlewood Drive, but the 750 gallons of water carried by Engine 3 was sufficient to knock down the blaze, the chief said.