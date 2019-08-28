ANDOVER — A local woman gave birth to a baby girl Monday night.
Ordinarily, that's not news.
But in this case, it was in the back of an ambulance.
"I am very pleased at the outcome of this emergency situation with mother and daughter doing very well," said Andover fire Chief Michael Mansfield. "All of our personnel are highly trained to deal with these types of situations. This little girl just could not wait to say hello to the world, and I am very proud of our firefighters for their actions."
Firefighters and medics responded after a 7:39 p.m. 911 call reporting a 37-year-old woman in labor at home on Brookside Drive.
The mother-to-be was 39 weeks pregnant with a Sept. 5 due date but was in active labor when firefighters arrived.
Andover Firefighter/EMT Kevin Carney and Firefighter/EMT Richard Krafton arrived and began to assist the woman. They were joined by Lawrence General Hospital Advanced Life Support paramedics a short time later. It was determined that contractions were coming faster when medics arrived than when the initial 911 call was placed.
The mother was loaded into Andover's Ambulance 2 and taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
However, the baby girl was born in the back of the ambulance approximately a half-mile from the hospital. She was born at 8:13 p.m.
Mother and daughter continued to the hospital, where they are both said to be doing well.
This was the second child for the mother. For Carney, it was his third field delivery in a 13-year career in emergency medical services and firefighting. For Krafton, however, it was his first baby in his nine-year career.