ANDOVER — Chief Michael Mansfield reports that Andover Fire Rescue extinguished an electrical fire in a home on Chongris Circle Thursday afternoon.
At 4:09 p.m., Andover Fire Rescue was called to 1 Chongris Circle by a homeowner who reported smoke inside their home that was coming from the basement.
Companies arrived and pinpointed the source of the smoke to an electrical panel in the basement of the single-family home, and immediately requested National Grid come to the home to cut the power to the electrical panel.
While companies were still on scene with two hose lines charged at about 4:30 p.m., a fire broke out from the electrical panel and began spreading up a basement wall and into the home's first floor.
Firefighters quickly attacked the fire in the basement and opened up a first floor wall to stop the fire there as well. The fire was under control at 4:48 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
The family that lives in the home will be temporarily displaced until the home's electrical system can be evaluated and repaired.
The Lawrence Fire Department covered an Andover fire station while companies were at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.