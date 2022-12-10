ANDOVER — Public schools in Andover are receiving five electric buses this academic year.
The buses will replace older ones and come as part of a fleet of 10 that Trombly and NRT Bus are putting into service in Massachusetts, according to a press release from the school.
On Monday, Dec. 5, students and staff toured the vehicles.
“We are excited that our students will have access to these new buses,” said Magda Parvey, superintendent of Andover Public Schools. “The district shares Trombly’s commitment to providing clean and sustainable options for our families.”
Students and staff from the AHS Environmental Club went for a ride in the new buses and learned about their environmental impact.
“Transportation emissions are one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas pollution, and by putting this fleet into service we can reduce our carbon footprint and support a clean and healthy environment for our students and drivers. We thank Andover Public Schools and our partners, including Highland Electric and National Grid, for working with us on this important initiative to upgrade our fleet and continue providing outstanding service to our communities,” said Tim Sheehan, senior vice president of operations for Trombly.
According to a representative from the bus company, the buses were paid for by NRT Bus and Trombly. Each cost around $350,000, as opposed to the standard diesel bus which costs around $110,000.
The buses are charged at a facility in Dracut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.