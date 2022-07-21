ANDOVER — The Select Board has approved the appointment of Tony Serio, 34, the assistant director of Youth and Family Services in Lexington, as the new Director of Youth Services.
The former director, Bill Fahey, was fired in May 2021 for “misconduct,” according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan. It was a decision that was controversial among many members of the community.
Fahey is currently suing the town over his dismissal.
Serio has worked as the assistant director in Lexington since 2018 and before that worked as a clinical coordinator for North Suffolk Mental Health.
The process by which Serio was selected took several months and involved a committee and a selection process during which Serio was one of 38 original candidates, said Flanagan.
“It really gave me an idea of what I was getting into,” Sergio said.
In an interview before the meeting Sergio said that when he was chosen as the final candidate for the position he was “elated” and that he wants to create “something that will outlast me.”
“This is a dream come true,” he said.
Serio said he believes in a strategy of “early intervention” with kids to get them on the right path when they are younger rather than older.
“I have always had a passion for working with kids,” Serio said.
Serio will assume the position on Aug. 8.
