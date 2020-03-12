ANDOVER — Director of Public Health Thomas Carbone advises Andover residents to start thinking about social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Carbone, the disease transmits best when people are within 6 feet of one another. Social distancing involves staying out of crowds and other places where a person would come in closer contact with others.
“It's a continually moving picture,” Carbone said. “I think it's important to think about social distancing. We have seen a lot of events already being cancelled.”
On Wednesday, the town sent out a notification about a new section on the community's website that provides information and updates about the coronavirus from the Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Visit www.andoverma.gov/coronavirus.
“We are asking the public to take the precautions that we have outlined and the CDC has outlined. And we are encouraging the public to follow the updates the town is providing on a daily basis relative to the town's response and preparation efforts,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said.